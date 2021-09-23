If you missed the Microsoft Surface Event yesterday you will be pleased to know that it is now available in its entirety on YouTube for your viewing pleasure. During the event Microsoft unveiled its latest Surface Pro 8 tablet as well as its new Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus and other new products such as the Surface Duo 2 and Surface Laptop Studio. As well as a new mouse made from recycled ocean plastic.

All the new devices are now available to preorder in preparation for the launch of Microsoft’s new Windows 11 operating system which will take place on October 5th 2021.

Microsoft Surface Event September 2021

“Family, friends, passions, music, creations—Windows 11 is the one place for it all. With a fresh new feel and tools that make it easier to be efficient, it has what you need for whatever’s next. With a little inspiration, an amazing original idea, and the right Surface at your fingertips, you can realize your vision and bring it into the real world any way you want to. From product to packaging, we’re committed to a more sustainable future. Our new Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse features a shell made with 20% recycled ocean plastic and plastic-free box made from recyclable wood and sugarcane natural fibers.”

