This month Microsoft will be rolling out its new Microsoft Edge vertical tab layout, following on from other browsers such as Opera and Vivaldi whio implemented the side tab layout into their web browsers some years back. Mark Hachman from the PC World website explains how to enable vertical tabs : “navigate up to the top left-hand corner of your browser window, where you’ll find a new icon that will shift your tabs into a vertical column. You’ll still see a familiar tab experience, with tabs and their index icons stacked one on top of the other. The vertical column allows more information about each tab to be displayed, such as the page title, at the cost of fewer tab icons available to see on the page versus the traditional, horizontal tab layout.”

Liat Ben-Zur, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft explains a little more about the new addition rolling out this month.

“I’ll admit it, I’m a tab hoarder. I like to have several tabs open at once to keep the right information at my fingertips. News sites, work reports, metrics dashboards, marketing plans – all of these help me stay on top of my life and work, but at some point I have so many open that it becomes hard to find the tab I need. To make tab management and organization easier, vertical tabs is now generally available this month. Now everyone can view and manage their tabs from a pane on the side with a single click. This allows you to clearly see the tab titles and controls, making it easier to find and switch between the tabs you need, regardless of how many you have open. Pair this with sleeping tabs and you get a browser built for more performance at lower power! To get started, click on the vertical tabs icon in the upper left corner of your browser frame.”

Source : PC World : Microsoft

