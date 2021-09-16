Microsoft Edge and Microsoft 365 apps can now be accessed without a password

Microsoft has today announced that you can now remove your password from your Microsoft account, Microsoft Edge and Microsoft 365 apps and sign in using passwordless methods like Windows Hello, the Microsoft Authenticator mobile app or a verification code sent to your phone or email. Microsoft has also enabled Microsoft Edge to monitor the passwords you use across the web and alert you if one has been compromised.

Microsoft 365 apps

Liat Ben-Zur, Corporate Vice President has taken to the official Windows blog to reveal more details about the new update that allows you to access your documents and applications without the need to remember passwords.

“I don’t know a single person who enjoys managing passwords. Given how much of my life is spent online and in various apps, keeping track of it all, ensuring they’re unique and regularly updated – it can quickly become overwhelming for me – and I’m a techie! Which is why I’m so excited about today’s announcement that now you can remove the password from your Microsoft account and sign in using passwordless methods like Windows Hello, the Microsoft Authenticator mobile app or a verification code sent to your phone or email. This feature will help to protect your Microsoft account from identity attacks like phishing while providing even easier access to the best apps and services like Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, Family Safety, Microsoft Edge and more. It’s so easy to go passwordless, I encourage everyone check out Vasu’s blog post for more details on how to get started today.”

Microsoft Edge password manager

“Password generator helps you automatically create strong passwords when you create new accounts online – no more reusing the same password across sites! And the dashboard gives you one place to view your passwords across sites, letting you know if they’re strong enough and whether they’ve been used on other sites. You can also access your Microsoft Edge passwords on the go from the Microsoft Authenticator app when you sign in with your Microsoft account. And all of this is done with your privacy in mind – the underlying technology helps ensure that neither Microsoft nor any other party can learn your passwords while they’re being monitored in Microsoft Edge.”

Source : Microsoft

