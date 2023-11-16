Microsoft Bing Chat is now called Copilot

Microsoft has announced that it is changing the name of its Bing Chat AI chatbot to Microsoft Copilot and they are also launching a new Copilot website at copilot.microsoft.com where you can access the AI chatbot directly, at the moment it is only supported by the Microsoft Edge browser.

As well as launching a new dedicated website for Copilot, they have also announced that it now supports OpenAI GPTs which were recently launched by OpenAi, these allow you to create custom GPTs for specific tasks. They work like mini apps within ChatGPT and will also work within the new Microsoft Copilot.

We’re excited to announce that Copilot (formerly Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise) will become generally available on December 1. Since launching Bing Chat, there have been more than 1 billion prompts and queries, and Copilot is already proving to be a confident first step in generative AI for many organizations. With Copilot’s commercial data protection, prompts and responses are not saved, Microsoft has no eyes-on access to it, and it’s not used to train the underlying models. What’s more, Copilot is based on the latest OpenAI models, including GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, offering text and image generation capabilities in one unified experience.

You can find out more information about the new Microsoft Copilot ASI chatbot over at the Microsoft website at the link below, wer are looking forward to finding out more details about it.

Source Microsoft



