Microsoft Bing AI chatbot lands on mobile and Skype

The Microsoft Bing AI chatbot, which is powered by Open AI and ChatGPT is now available on mobile and Skype.

Microsoft has launched their new Bing and Edge on mobile and also added their Microsoft Bing AI chatbot to Skype.

Available on iOS and Android today, the Bing mobile app offers a fresh look and experience. Tapping the Bing icon at the bottom will invoke a chat session, where you can engage in all the same ways you can from the desktop. Ask simple or complex questions and receive answers and citations. Choose how you want your answers displayed – bullet points, text or simplified responses. Explore the Bing chat experience to refine your query or compose an email, poem or list.

With the introduction of the new Bing mobile app, we’re adding one of the preview community’s most requested features – voice. Available on mobile and on desktop, voice search provides more versatility in how you can deliver prompts and receive answers from Bing.

To better assist you when you are collaborating with friends and family, we are introducing AI-powered Bing for Skype. More than 36 million people use Skype daily to connect through phone calls and chats across borders and around the world and the new Bing is going to enable some helpful and fun new scenarios and capabilities.

You can find out more details about the Microsoft Bing AI chatbot on mobile devices and on Skype over at Microsoft at the link below.

Source Microsoft





