OpenAI to improve ChatGPT features

OpenAi has announced that they are planning to make some changes to their ChatGPT AI chat tool in an attempt to improve the software.

The company has said that one of the things they will be working on is addressing biases in its design which could impact the way ChatGPT acts.

Many are rightly worried about biases in the design and impact of AI systems. We are committed to robustly addressing this issue and being transparent about both our intentions and our progress. Towards that end, we are sharing a portion of our guidelines that pertain to political and controversial topics. Our guidelines are explicit that reviewers should not favor any political group. Biases that nevertheless may emerge from the process described above are bugs, not features.

We’re always working to improve the clarity of these guidelines—and based on what we’ve learned from the ChatGPT launch so far, we’re going to provide clearer instructions to reviewers about potential pitfalls and challenges tied to bias, as well as controversial figures and themes. Additionally, as part of ongoing transparency initiatives, we are working to share aggregated demographic information about our reviewers in a way that doesn’t violate privacy rules and norms, since this is an additional source of potential bias in system outputs.

