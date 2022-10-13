Microsoft Presenter+ and Audio Dock unveiled

Microsoft has also announced the addition of two new accessories to its range of accessories at this week Surface 2022 Event. To help improve the hybrid meeting experience in the form of Microsoft Presenter+ remote control and Microsoft Audio Dock speaker system.

Microsoft has also unveiled a range of new laptops, tablets and designer applications as well as its new Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one desktop workstation and touchscreen canvas solution.

Microsoft Presenter+

“This Teams-enabled remote is a powerful presentation tool, helping to effortlessly advance slides, mute/unmute, direct your audience’s attention with the screen pointer, and quickly join a meeting whether in the room, over Microsoft Teams, or other meeting apps. Connected via Bluetooth and with customizable controls8, Microsoft Presenter+ is the first presentation control to be certified for Microsoft Teams. It keeps you involved and in control. A long press of the Teams button will raise or lower your hand, so you can more easily engage with other participants.”

Microsoft Audio Dock

“With four different ports (HDMI, USB-C x2, and USB-A) and a pass-through PC charger, the Microsoft Audio Dock can reduce desktop clutter while upgrading your audio for meetings, music and more. Built-in Omnisonic speakers deliver premium sound, and with dual forward-facing, noise-reducing microphones and integrated mute control, you’ll hear and be heard clearly in your next online meeting.”

Source : Microsoft



