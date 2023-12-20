Microsoft and TomTom partner on in-car Generative AI

TomTom has announced a new partnership with Microsoft to bring Generative AI to vehicles, TomTom has developed an advanced AI-powered voice assistant which is based on the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

The company has said that this new solution, which is built into the TomTom Digital Cockpit can be integrated into in-car infotainment systems and the two companies are working on a range of AI solutions.

The solution integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to take advantage of large language models in addition to Azure Kubernetes Services, Azure Cosmos DB, and Azure Cognitive Services. The voice assistant can be integrated into other automotive infotainment systems, enabling automotive customers to accelerate time-to-market on a customizable interface while retaining ownership of their branding and the driver experience. The solution is also built into TomTom’s Digital Cockpit, an open, modular in-vehicle infotainment platform.

“Together with Microsoft, our shared vision is to drive innovation with generative AI and provide our customers with even better solutions,” says Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. “Leveraging our navigation and technology expertise, we’re creating a groundbreaking new way for people to interact with their vehicles. With both companies integrating what they do best into one solution, we’re transforming the in-vehicle experience, enabling drivers to ask their car for anything and trust it will deliver.”

You can find out more details about this new partnership between Microsoft and TomTom over at the TomTom website at the link below.

Source TomTom



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals