Sabrent launches High-Performance Rocket V60 microSDXC memory cards

Sabrent has unveiled its latest innovation, the Rocket V60 microSDXC Memory Card, designed to meet the needs of photographers, videographers, and everyday creators. Available in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB capacities, this memory card ensures smooth and reliable 8K video capture with a minimum write speed of 60 MB/s. The Rocket V60 microSDXC Memory Card is backward compatible with various devices, making it a versatile storage solution.

The Rocket V60 microSDXC Memory Card is designed to meet rigorous specifications for consistent, high-recording performance. With up to 512 GB of storage space, it is ideal for storing photos, videos, and everyday files. The card’s V60 specification ensures a minimum write speed of 60 MB/s, making it perfect for capturing 8K video without any hitches. Additionally, the A1 application performance guarantees high IOPS, ensuring smooth operation even when moving multiple files.

One of the standout features of the Rocket V60 microSDXC Memory Card is its backward compatibility. While it is designed for UHS-II compliance, it will also work seamlessly with UHS-I devices at their respective speeds. This means that users can switch the card between different devices, such as phones, cameras, and portable gaming systems, without any issues. The card’s versatility makes it a valuable addition to any tech arsenal.

Reliability is a crucial factor when it comes to memory cards, and the Rocket V60 microSDXC Memory Card does not disappoint. It uses robust flash memory to ensure smooth operation even during extended transfers. This makes it a dependable choice for professionals and everyday users alike. Whether you’re capturing important moments or transferring large files, you can trust the Rocket V60 microSDXC Memory Card to deliver consistent performance.

Pricing and Availability

The Sabrent Rocket V60 microSDXC Memory Card is available in three different capacities: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. Pricing varies based on the storage capacity, making it accessible for a range of budgets. The memory card is available for purchase through Sabrent’s official website and authorized retailers. With its competitive pricing and high-performance features, the Rocket V60 microSDXC Memory Card offers excellent value for money.

The Sabrent Rocket V60 microSDXC Memory Card is a powerful and versatile storage solution for photographers, videographers, and everyday creators. With its high write speeds, large storage capacities, and compatibility with various devices, it is designed to meet the demands of modern users. Additionally, its reliability and durability make it a trustworthy choice for all your storage needs.



