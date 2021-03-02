Greenliant 1TB microSD industrial memory cards launch this month

Greenliant has announced the imminent availability of its new 93 QX Series microSD ArmourDrive memory cards, available in capacities from 256 GB to 1 TB. Features of the new memory cards include wide operational temperatures between -25 and +85 degrees Celsius, high, supports UHS I-104 ultra high bus speed mode, active power consumption less than 400 mA, standby mode less than 1 mA, together with shock (1500G), vibration (20G) and water (IPX7 rating) resistance and reliability providing more than 2 million hours for Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF).

“The SD / microSD ArmourDrive 93 Series provides shock, vibration and water resistant data storage for space-constrained industrial, medical, gaming, video and imaging applications. Offering durability and reliability, these industrial flash memory cards are able to withstand extreme environments. SD / microSD ArmourDrive combines hardware error correction capabilities with wear-leveling algorithms and bad block management to significantly extend the life of the card. With power interrupt data protection, SMART command support and optional security features, the 93 Series offers excellent performance and long lifespan, while keeping data safe.”

Capacities of the Greenliant microSD industrial memory card are 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB, unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but expect them to launch sometime towards the end of March with shipments starting in April 2021. Greenliant will start sampling microSD ArmourDrive QX Series industrial memory cards at the end of March and expects to start production shipments in April of this year.

Source : Greenliant

