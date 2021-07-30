Micromax IN 2b smartphone unveiled

Micromax has launched a new smartphone in India, the Micromax IN 2b, the handset is the replacement for the Micromax IN 1b.

The new Micromax IN 2b is equipped with a 6,52 inch LCD display thatr come with a HD+ resolution and features a water drop notch for the camera.

The device is powered by a Unisoc T610 processor and it comes with a choice of two RAM options, 4GB and 6GB.

There is also 64GB of included storage on the device and if you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot which can take up to a 256GB card.

The handset comes with 5 megapixel front facing camera which is designed to take Selfies and make video calls. On the rear of the handset there is a 13 megapixel main camera for photos and videos and also a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The Micromax IN 2b smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features a USB-C port and comes with 10W charging.

The handset comes with a choice of colors, Green, Blue and Black and and pricing for the device will start at INR 7,999 which is about $105 for the 4GB model. The 6GB model will retail for INR 8,999 which is about $120 at the current exchange rate.

