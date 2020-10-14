New BBC micro:bit mini PC features microphone, speaker and more

A new second-generation micro:bit mini PC has been launched this week, now equipped with a microphone and speaker, while still offering the great features of the original. The new BBC micro:bit enables you to create projects that sense and react to sound thanks to the integrated microphone, play sound and benefit from additional computing power.

“The latest version of the micro:bit has all the features of the original and some fantastic extras so you can learn and play in new and exciting ways with sound and touch. MakeCode, MicroPython and Scratch are using CODAL to support the new device, and we recommend that anyone building software to run on the micro:bit do the same to ensure consistent experience across micro:bit editors. This will also ensure that as new features get added they can be incorporated easily and made available to users (it’s easy to forget that micro:bit radio wasn’t in the original micro:bit release!)”

“With five million micro:bits already used for teaching digital skills and computational thinking, the updated micro:bit – available from November 2020 at the same price point – is set to add even more opportunities for learning, exploration and creativity in classrooms. “

With the built-in speaker, microphone and touch sensor on the new micro:bit, there are even more exciting things you can add to your projects. For more details on all the new features jump over to the official micro:bit website by following the link below

