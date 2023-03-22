Miasma Chronicles tactical RPG launches May 23rd

James Cartlidge from development studio 505 Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new tactical RPG game Miasma Chronicles that will be officially launching in a few months time and available to play from May 23, 2023. Miasma Chronicles will be launching on the PlayStation, Xbox and PC and has been created by the team responsible for developing Mutant Year Zero – The Bearded Ladies.

Miasma Chronicles has been designed to provide players with a tough and intense tactical RPG, set in the near future, following the fallout of devastating environmental apocalypse that twisted the United States as we know it today.

“Miasma Chronicles is set in the near future, shortly after an environmental renaissance which is set to fix the worsening ecological problems. Companies were quick to capitalize on these issues and being environmentally friendly was just seen as ‘good business’. Luckily, one man implemented a solution, and the result was a time of balance between humanity and nature – A Great Stability. Since then, the world has changed, and a new threat has emerged, a force of nature now dominates, known simply as the Miasma. “

Miasma Chronicles tactical RPG

“Over the years, people learned to co-exist with the Miasma, but now it grows angry, causing death and destruction. Can it be destroyed? Can it be tamed? The First Family now rule this post-apocalyptic New-America. They rule via exploitation and fear. The citizens of small towns and cities mine resources to help fund their ‘mission’ to rid the world of the Miasma – and fill their pockets. “

“Miasma Chronicles has been designed as an homage to PS1 RPGs of old (Xenogears, Final Fantasy etc). It’s the type of games we love to play –and love to make.

It’s predominantly a tactical game that will test your skills and patience, but you will also explore a variety of environments from small towns, sprawling forests and giant industrial cities – meeting weird and wonderful characters along the way as you play through the deep narrative. The story focuses on two unlikely brothers, Elvis and Diggs.

Their mother simply up and left when Elvis was young, leaving a broken heart, a metal glove and a message to find her. Obsessed with finding her, the brothers will travel across America meetings new friends – and foes with their own intentions – along the way. Revelations must be earned. “

Source : Steam : Sony





