Werewolf The Apocalypse RETALIATION board game will soon be entering the final week it’s kickstart a campaign offering gamers a world of darkness in the form of a violent dungeon-crawler role-playing for 1 to 4 players. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, characters and gameplay mechanics.

Having raised over $500,000 thanks to over 3,000 backers the campaign has a further nine days to go. Early bird pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $198 or £168 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Werewolf: The Apocalypse — RETALIATION is a cooperative game where you take on the role of a pack of Garou undertaking perilous missions in a gameplay format known as dungeon-crawling. Each of these missions, called scenarios, lasts around 30 minutes per player. There are 30 scenarios in total, though some are only available depending on the choices you make during the campaign.”

Werewolf board game

If the Werewolf The Apocalypse crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the Werewolf The Apocalypse board game project play the promotional video below.

“Werewolf: The Apocalypse — RETALIATION will be developed in English and translated to French. Depending on the funds raised through the campaign, we might unlock Spanish and German languages (check the Stretch Goals section). You’ll be able to select your favorite language on the Pledge Manager.”

“Based on Vampire: The Masquerade — CHAPTERS game system, Werewolf: The Apocalypse — RETALIATION is focused on brutal combats. The rulebook is a Beta version with gameplay elements still being fine-tuned. This version is an overview of how the game is meant to be played.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the board game, jump over to the official Werewolf The Apocalypse crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





