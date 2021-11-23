The design team at Mezmoglobe have taken to Kickstarter for 1/14 time to launch their latest creation the Mezmocoin holographic spinning galaxies. Thanks to over 780 backers the project has already raised its required pledge goal allowing it to jump from concept into production with still 27 days remaining on the campaign.

The unique Mezmocoin can spin for over 12 minutes after a single push and provides a unique holographic display which is encapsulated into a resin dome and finished with a stainless steel casing. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $20 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates).

Mezmocoin holographic spinning galaxies

“For the past year we have been working on something really amazing. A project where we combine two of our biggest passions- Optical illusion and Space exploration. We are super excited to introduce you the newest addition to our MEZMOCOIN series. A collection of pocket size spinning coins with spectacular Holographic Space shots encapsulated under a clear resin dome. The unique combination of Steel and Resin. For us it’s a true passion to make these spinning coins and we can assure the highest level of craftmanship. “

If the Mezmocoin crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Mezmocoin holographic spinning galaxies project view the promotional video below.

“Precision machined Stainless Steel body is filled with clear resin and hand polished afterwards. It is hard to explain how nice those beauties look and feel in real life! MEZMOCOIN will smoothly rotate on any desk making it the perfect companion for those boring moments of the day. At the same time it stands as a beautiful design piece while not in use. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the holographic spinning galaxies, jump over to the official Mezmocoin crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

