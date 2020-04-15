MezmoCoin optical illusion spinner

The MezmoCoin as a pocket-sized kinetic text toy that creates an optical illusion and a flat spinning top that is capable of revolving for up to 12 minutes on a glass surface from a single spin. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique MezmoCoin which is available from £17 offering a 30% discount off the recommended retail price.

Available in three different metals depending on your preference : stainless steel, copper and brass. The MezmoCoin has been designed to spin on any flat surface to reveal the “mindbending effect”.

“Built for creators, makers, thinkers, and anyone who wants to release their inner creativity and imagination. Keep focus, relieve stress or simply play around anytime and anywhere.”

“With more than 20 000 desk toys delivered to 11 000 backers all around the World, we are back with our 9th project! The feedback has been amazing and today we are excited to show you our newest creation- Mezmocoin. The pocket sized version of our optical illusion desk toys. Precision machined in a size of a coin- it is the perfect way to bring the magic with you. The new flat design allows it to achieve rotation longer than 12 minutes and new spinning tricks.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official in the Gogo crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below where over 10,000 backers have already raised over $300,000.

Source : Kickstarter

