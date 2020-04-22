Explore a virtual world as a bug in the new Metamorphosis adventure game

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Metamorphosis game preparing to launch later this year. Created by Ovid Works the adventure game lets you take on the role of a bug. “What once seemed like mundane dwellings have become an expansive obstacle course, and now you’ll have to chart your path through the dingy nooks and crannies that exist within the cracks of civilization.”

“Metamorphosis is a first person adventure set in a surrealist world where your newfound abilities are your last and only hope for redemption. Play as Gregor, turned into a tiny bug, and set out on an extraordinary journey to unravel the mystery of your transformation. “

– A bug’s perspective in first person – experience the world in a whole new way

– Challenging environmental puzzles – parkour, wall climb, search for clues, and overcome obstacles

– Unique movement mechanics – make full use of your tiny body and sticky limbs

– A story inspired by Kafka’s imagination – meet eccentric characters in a hand-painted world, as you journey through surrealist landscapes towards The Tower

Source : Steam : Destructoid

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals