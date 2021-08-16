Metal Gear Solid 2 upscaled 4K trailer reveals new details

Metal Gear Solid fans may be interested in this new upscaled 4K Metal Gear Solid 2 trailer published to YouTube this week. The team over at Digital Foundry have taken the original trailer first shown at E3 back in the year 2000 and have upscaled it to 4K resolution providing a remastered version of the original trailer and offering more insight into details that could have been overlooked in the original due to the restrictions of the technology of the time. Metal Gear Solid 2 is the fourth Metal Gear game written and directed by Hideo Kojima, the seventh overall game in the series and is a direct sequel to the original Metal Gear Solid.

“The story revolves around the Big Shell, a massive offshore clean-up facility seized by a group of terrorists who call themselves the Sons of Liberty. They demand an enormous ransom in exchange for the life of the President of the United States and threaten to destroy the facility and create a cataclysmic environmental disaster if their demands are not met. The motives and identities of many of the antagonists and allies change throughout the course of the game, as the protagonists discover a world-shaking conspiracy constructed by a powerful organization known as the Patriots.”

Source : Digital Foundry

