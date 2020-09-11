Intriex metabolism monitor and health app



Intriex is a new metabolism monitor and health app that monitors and measure your hormones, a key part in mastering metabolism. “Hack your metabolism, monitor your health, and manage your weight loss—all in the palm of your hand.” A simple saliva test unlocks your metabolism. Get meal & workout plans based on your body’s needs.

Early bird pledges are available from $159 or £124 offering a massive 48% saving off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place early next year and the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 30 days remaining on its campaign.

Intriex uses Vitro Diagnostic Technology to detect hormones present in your saliva and urine (biomarkers) within minutes. Since saliva and urine are reliable biological fluids, you’ll get the most accurate assessment of your hormones in relation to your metabolism.

“Metabolism is a natural process that’s both unique and complex. It’s how well your body turns the nutrients of a tasty sandwich into energy, allowing your body to function. In order to have enough energy for exercise and lose weight, it’s valuable to understand your unique caloric needs. Whether you’re looking to lose weight, get fit, or improve performance, Intriex will help you reach your health goals without the guesswork. “

– Adequately Lose Weight

– Healthy Meal Plans

– Optimized Workouts

– Delicious Recipes

– Nutrition Tracker

– AI-Based Diet Analysis

– Backed by Science & FDA-Registered

“Intriex is a valuable tool and app that makes it easier to lose weight and keep it off. Intriex gives a clear understanding of your metabolism, so you’ll know exactly how to shed pounds and get in shape. All it takes is a simple saliva or urine sample. With Intriex, you’ll make more healthful choices and feel good about managing your weight. Easily track your meal’s nutrition by taking a photo of your food. Check if you have enough carbs, protein, and fat for a balanced diet.The Body Fat Index will also provide feedback on your meal plans, giving you a full view of how your choices impact your life.”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals