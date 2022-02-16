Meta re-brands Facebook’s News Feed to Feed

Facebook recently changed the name of its parent company to Meta and now the company is making some more name changes. The Facebook News Feed is being re-branded to Feed.

The company announced the news on Twitter, you can see the tweet from Facebook below, which reflects the name change.

Starting today, our News Feed will now be known as “Feed.” Happy scrolling! pic.twitter.com/T6rjO9qzFc — Facebook App (@facebookapp) February 15, 2022

Facebook has used the name News Feed for the last 15 years, The Verge spoke to Facebook about the name change, and received the following comment:

“just a name change to better reflect the diverse content people see on their Feeds,” according to an email sent to The Verge by Facebook spokesperson Dami Oyefeso. The change “does not impact the app experience more broadly.”

Facebook has done quite a bit of re-branding recently and also made a number of changes, it created the new Meta parent company which now runs, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The Feed is designed to show you stories and information from your friends, so using the name Feed makes it clearer what it is designed for, as News Feed could make people think it is for News.

Source Facebook / Twitter, The Verge

Image Credit: Luca Sammarco

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals