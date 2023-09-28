Linksys Velop Mesh networking systems with cognitive security

Linksys, a renowned company specializing in connectivity solutions for homes and small offices, has recently announced the introduction of a new mesh networking feature : Cognitive Security. This innovative technology, which will be incorporated into the recently launched Designer Series and the forthcoming Icon Series, is set to revolutionize the way users interact with their home networks.

Cognitive Security technology, often referred to as a “thinking technology,” is designed to solve problems either through user selection or automation. This technology is not a static feature but a dynamic one, continuously evolving and improving with every update. This is part of Linksys’ commitment to providing a “continuous value” capability, ensuring that their products remain relevant and beneficial to users long after their initial purchase.

Cognitive Security

The development of Linksys Cognitive Security was heavily influenced by user input and feedback. The primary focus was on creating a feature that would save users time and effort, making their interaction with their home networks as seamless and efficient as possible. This user-centric approach to development ensures that the technology is tailored to meet the needs of the users, rather than forcing users to adapt to the technology.

Mesh networking

Among the Designer Series products that will feature Cognitive Security are the Velop Pro 6E, Velop Pro 7, Velop Micro Router 6, and Velop Micro Mesh 6. These products, already known for their high-quality performance and reliability, will now offer users an additional layer of security and convenience.

Cognitive Security comes with a host of key features designed to enhance user experience and provide robust security. These include automatic blocking of malicious websites and adult content, providing temporary credentials for guest access to home networks, and protection against home network hijacking by ensuring that only trusted firmware can be installed. These features not only enhance the security of the home network but also provide users with peace of mind, knowing that their network is protected against potential threats.

Linksys Velop Mesh

Future updates to Cognitive Security will introduce even more features, including notifications when a new device joins the network, reminders to change the Network Administrator password, and user-initiated, encrypted backup of the Network configuration. These features will further enhance the security and usability of the home network, making it easier for users to manage their network and keep it secure.

Cognitive Security works continuously to optimize the user’s devices online and ensure secure WiFi usage. This means that the technology is always working in the background, constantly monitoring and adjusting to ensure optimal performance and security.

Users can make adjustments to the Cognitive Security settings using the Linksys App, which offers several advanced optimal security options and safe browsing options. This gives users the flexibility to customize their security settings to suit their specific needs and preferences.

Linksys’ introduction of Cognitive Security to their Velop Mesh networking systems represents a significant step forward in home network security. By incorporating user feedback into the development process and continuously updating and improving the technology, Linksys is demonstrating a commitment to providing users with a secure, user-friendly home network experience.

Source : Linksys



