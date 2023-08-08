Mesa Pro IP68 rated rugged tablet with active cooling

Juniper Systems has unveiled its latest innovation, the Mesa Pro Rugged Tablet. This groundbreaking device is the first of its kind to boast an IP68 rating for ingress protection, setting a new standard for durability and resilience in the field.

Ingress protection (IP) ratings are a critical measure of a device’s resistance to solids and liquids that could potentially compromise its internal systems. A rating of 6 offers the highest protection from solids like dust, sand, and rocks, while an 8 rating safeguards against liquid ingress, including drips, sprays, and even submersion. The Mesa Pro stands out in this regard, capable of withstanding submersion at one meter for 45 minutes.

Darren Hellstern, the Mesa Pro product manager at Juniper Systems, expressed his excitement about the launch. “This is a big moment for Juniper Systems,” he said. “We have a long history of offering IP68 on our rugged products. Securing this rating for Mesa Pro required a lot of time and hard work. Achieving this level of ingress protection against water and dust in a tablet with a fan was an engineering challenge. But our team was up for that challenge and delivered for our customers.”

IP68-rated rugged tablet with active cooling

But the Mesa Pro is more than just a rugged exterior. It’s powered by 11th Generation Intel Core processors and runs on the Microsoft Windows 11 operating system. With device customization options, a large sunlight-readable display, and a Juniper Rugged design, the Mesa Pro is arguably the most robust rugged tablet on the market.

Hellstern further elaborated on the Mesa Pro’s capabilities. “Mesa Pro is a powerful laptop replacement for those who are looking for a more robust computer to fit their work needs,” he said. “Whether it is in the office or in the field, the Mesa Pro offers everything mobile workers need in a rugged computer.”

The Mesa Pro joins the Mesa 3 family of 7-inch tablets as IP68-certified devices, reinforcing Juniper Systems’ mission of providing powerful rugged computing and data collection solutions to mobile field workers everywhere.

Designed to thrive in any environment, the Mesa Pro is ideal for a range of industries, including construction, utility mapping, manufacturing, field service, geomatics, and mining. It’s also well-suited for mounted and in-cab solutions. With the Mesa Pro, Juniper Systems continues to redefine what’s possible in the world of rugged computing.

Source: Juniper



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals