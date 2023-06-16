Mercedes To bring ChatGPT to its cars in the USA

Mercedes Benz has announced that it will be bringing ChatGPT to its vehicles in the USA with the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and voice control with the MBUX voice assistant, this will be available for cars that have the MBUX infotainment system.

The Mercedes-Benz MBUX Voice Assistant has already set industry standards and is known for its intuitive operation and a large command portfolio. Customers can receive sports and weather updates, have questions answered about their surroundings or even control smart functions.

ChatGPT complements the existing intuitive voice control via “Hey Mercedes.” While most voice assistants are limited to predefined tasks and responses, ChatGPT leverages a large language model to greatly improve natural language understanding and expand the topics to which it can respond.

Mercedes-Benz combines the best of both worlds, enhancing the validated data of the MBUX Voice Assistant with the more natural dialogue format of ChatGPT. Users will experience a voice assistant that not only accepts natural voice commands but can also conduct conversations. Soon, participants who ask the Voice Assistant for details about their destination, to suggest a new dinner recipe, or to answer a complex question, will receive a more comprehensive answer – while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

You can find out more details about Mercedes and the ChatGPT integration into their vehicles and the MBUX infotainment system over at Mercedes Benz at the lin below.

Source Mercedes



