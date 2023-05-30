MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop unveiled

MSI has teamed up with Mercedes AMG and is launching a limited edition laptop, the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop, and the device comes with an Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA RTX 40 Graphics.

The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport package includes an exclusive package featuring a specially designed color box, mouse, mouse pad, USB drive, pouch, postcards and cable ties, completing the luxurious experience. Every accessory proudly features the MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport logos, symbolizing their steadfast support for those who push the boundaries in gaming and racing.

This collaboration stems from a shared commitment between both companies to relentlessly pursue the pinnacle of luxury and performance, and their efforts have garnered widespread recognition. “For us, luxury gaming is more. It’s not just playing the games”, said Eric Kuo, the executive Vice President & NB BU GM of MSI “When the users open up the lids of MSI laptops, it’s the start of a luxury journey. They will be amazed by the superior build quality & elegant design, which is luxurious aesthetic.”

You can find out more details about the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop over at the MSI website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source MSI



