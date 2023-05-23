Mercedes-AMG SL 43 unveiled

Mercedes Benz has launched a new entry-level model for its Mercedes-AMG SL, the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 and the car comes with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger derived directly from Formula 1.

The new Mercedes-AMG SL 43 is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine that produces 375 horsepower and comes with 354 lb-ft of torque, the car has a 0 to 60 time of 4.8 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 170 miles per hour.

The operating principle of the electric exhaust gas turbocharger is based on the same technology used by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. An electric motor around 1.6 inches (4 cm) is integrated directly on the turbocharger shaft between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the intake side. Electronically controlled, this drives the shaft of the turbocharger directly and thus accelerates the compressor wheel before the exhaust gas flow takes over the drive in a conventional manner.

This significantly improves immediate response from idle and across the entire rpm range. The combustion engine responds even more spontaneously to accelerator pedal input, while the overall driving experience is more dynamic. In addition, the electrification of the turbocharger enables higher torque at low rpms. This also increases agility and optimizes acceleration from a standstill. Even when the driver takes their foot off the accelerator or applies the brakes, the innovative technology is able to maintain the boost pressure at all times to ensure a continuously direct response.

The turbocharger, which is operated via the 48-volt on-board electrical system, works at speeds of up to 170,000 rpm, which enables a very high airflow rate. The turbocharger, electric motor and power electronics are connected to the combustion engine’s cooling circuit to create an optimal temperature environment at all times. In combination with the AMG-enhanced M139 engine, the innovative technology in the AMG SL 43 produces an output of 375 hp at 6,750 rpm. The 354 lb-ft of torque is available between 3,250 rpm and 5,000 rpm.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes-AMG SL 43 over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, the car will go on sale in the summer in the USA and pricing starts at $109,900.

Source Mercedes Benz



