Mercedes S-Class Plug-in Hybrid starts at $122,500

Mercedes Benz has announced the pricing for their new Mercedes S-Class Plug-in Hybrid and the car starts at $122,500.

The car is powered by a 3.0 litre six-cylinder engine that produces 367 horsepower and it comes with an electric motor that produces 148 horsepower, giving it a total of 510 horsepower.

With an all-electric range of 100 kilometers (~62 miles) according to WLTP, the range has more than doubled compared with the previous model. The peak torque of the electric motor, at 369 lb-ft, is available right from the start, resulting in high agility, along with dynamic driving performance. The top speed in the ELECTRIC drive program is 130 mph, after which the speed is softly limited. The positioning of the battery in the vehicle brings advantages on a day-to-day basis compared with the previous model: the luggage compartment offers a through-loading facility.

A 9.6 kW charger is on board as standard for at home and public charging, while an optional 60 kW DC charger is available for fast charging. With the 60 kW DC charger, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes.

As a luxury flagship, the Mercedes-Benz S 580e 4MATIC offers the highest level of standard equipment and customization options customers enjoy in every S-Class Sedan, seamlessly combining luxurious form and intelligent function thoughtfully executed down to the smallest detail to deliver unparalleled levels of comfort, refinement and safety that set the benchmark in the industry.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes S-Class Plug-in Hybrid over at Mercedes at the link below.

Source Mercedes





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals