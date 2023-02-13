Mercedes eSprinter EV Van unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the new Mercedes eSprinter van which is the company’s most efficient van to date.

The new Mercedes eSprinter is a fully electric van and it is launching in the USA and Canada in the second half of 2023.

The all-new eSprinter comes with a multitude of technical innovations and is based on a new concept consisting of three modules. These allow the greatest possible freedom in the development and design of various conversions and superstructures previously only known from the conventionally powered Sprinter.

The front module, a uniformly designed front section, includes all high-voltage components and can be combined unchanged with all vehicle variants, regardless of wheelbase and battery size. The module for the integrated high-voltage battery is located in the underbody to save space. The battery location between the axles, together with the robust battery housing, results in a low center of gravity, which has a positive influence on handling and increases driving safety. The third pillar of the modular design is the rear module with the electrically driven rear axle. Following the principle of the common parts strategy, this is used in all variants of the all-new eSprinter. The compact and powerful electric motor is also integrated into the rear module.

Mercedes-Benz has invested around 350 million euros in the all-new eSprinter. Around 50 million euros will be invested in each of the three plants in Charleston, Düsseldorf and Ludwigsfelde to adapt their production. The modular concept of the all-new eSprinter allows maximum synergies in production and therefore, corresponding economies of scale.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes eSprinter electric vehicle over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals