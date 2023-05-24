Mercedes Maybach Night Series unveiled

Mercedes Benz has announced it is launching a new Mercedes Maybach Night Series, which will bring a distinct look to a range of Mercedes Maybach vehicles. These will include the MAybacj EQS SUV, the Maybach S-Class, and the Maybach GLS.

The models in the Mercedes Maybach Night Series will come with a range of dark chrome elements and custom interiors and more, you can see more information below.

Mercedes-Maybach presents Night Series – the next chapter in the brand’s mission of evolving its curated portfolio and creating moments in which magic is born. It showcases striking details such as dark chrome elements, surfaces that catch the light like a cut jewel and interiors that elevate Maybach design to new heights. Through an unexpected and progressive storyline, Night Series defies convention to spark new brand desire amongst new audiences. This plays out in both the interior and exterior design details of three Mercedes-Maybach models led by the S-Class, as well as EQS SUV – the first electric Mercedes-Maybach – and GLS. The Maybach Night Series design package provides both style and substance with a bold appearance, reflecting the vehicles’ progressive character.

“Night Series is the most progressive Maybach design package – it’s our already well-known supreme aesthetics, heightened with exquisite, darkened motifs. Our goal was to create an exciting new style, offering a playful sense of rebellion that is unexpected to what you usually see in a Mercedes-Maybach.”

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz Group AG

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes Maybach Night Series over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for the various models.

Source Mercedes



