Brabus 930 has 930 horsepower, based on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance

Brabus has taken the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance and given the car even more power, the company has created the Brabus 930, and the car comes with an impressive 930 horsepower.

This extra horsepower gives the Brabus some serious speed over the standard car, it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.8 seconds and it features a nine-speed transmission and comes with 1,550 Nm of torque.

This next-level sports coupe based on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance platform was conceptualized for an unparalleled driving experience. Combining unmistakable signature styling and earthshattering strength with an undeniably sophisticated character, the BRABUS 930 exudes the sheer force of lightning in every single detail. Experience striking power. Discover the new face of BRABUS high-performance.

All around the supercar’s chassis, a selection of BRABUS typical pre-preg carbon fiber elements ensure an uncompromising combination of performance and style. The BRABUS front spoiler, the attachments for the large air intakes in the front bumper as well as the custom radiator grill make the face of the coupe even more striking. Engineered with millimeter-precise attention to detail, the front spoiler reduces lift on the front axle at high speeds.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus 930 over at the Brabus website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much the car will cost when it launches.

Source Brabus



