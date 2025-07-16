The New Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake EQ: Blending Style and Sustainable Powe

The introduction of the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake EQ marks a significant milestone in the electric estate car segment. This groundbreaking model seamlessly combines sleek design, sustainable power, and exceptional practicality, redefining the expectations for electric vehicles in this category. As the first electric estate from the renowned German automaker, the CLA Shooting Brake EQ offers a unique blend of sporty aesthetics and spacious functionality, making it an ideal choice for families, adventurers, and eco-conscious drivers who refuse to compromise on style or performance.

With an impressive WLTP range of up to 761 kilometers, this electric estate car ensures that drivers can embark on long journeys without the need for frequent charging stops. Furthermore, the rapid charging capability of the CLA Shooting Brake EQ adds an astonishing 310 kilometers of range in just 10 minutes, providing unparalleled convenience and flexibility for those with busy lifestyles. By prioritizing both range and charging efficiency, Mercedes-Benz has designed a vehicle that not only meets the demands of modern drivers but also significantly reduces environmental impact, contributing to a more sustainable future for transportation.

Innovative Design Meets Practicality

The CLA Shooting Brake EQ showcases Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive design. The vehicle features a striking exterior, featuring a sleek shark-nose front that exudes elegance and aerodynamic efficiency. The illuminated chrome-look LED stars on the front grille add a touch of sophistication, while the panoramic glass roof stretches seamlessly from the windshield to the rear, creating a sense of openness and luxury.

The innovative roofline of the CLA Shooting Brake EQ not only enhances the vehicle’s sporty appearance but also provides additional headroom for passengers, ensuring a comfortable and spacious interior. The optional illuminated starry sky on the panoramic roof adds a magical ambiance to nighttime drives, creating a truly unique and captivating experience for both driver and passengers alike.

In terms of practicality, the CLA Shooting Brake EQ excels with its generous boot capacity, offering up to 1,290 liters of storage space when the rear seats are folded down. This expansive cargo area is perfect for accommodating luggage, sports equipment, or even the essentials for a family road trip. Additionally, the vehicle features a 101-liter frunk (front trunk), providing even more storage options for smaller items or charging cables.

Advanced Technology and Safety Features

Mercedes-Benz is renowned for its innovative technology, and the CLA Shooting Brake EQ is no exception. The vehicle comes equipped with the latest MBUX infotainment system, which offers intuitive voice control, a high-resolution touchscreen display, and seamless smartphone integration. Drivers can easily access navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings with just a few taps or voice commands, ensuring a seamless and connected driving experience.

Safety is paramount in the CLA Shooting Brake EQ, with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems designed to provide peace of mind on every journey. Features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking work in harmony to enhance driver awareness and reduce the risk of accidents. The vehicle also features a robust set of passive safety features, including multiple airbags and a reinforced body structure, ensuring optimal protection for occupants in the event of a collision.

Pricing and Availability

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake EQ is set to make its highly anticipated debut in the European market in March 2026. While specific pricing details have not yet been disclosed, industry experts anticipate that the vehicle will be competitively positioned within the premium electric estate segment, offering a compelling value proposition for discerning buyers.

To cater to individual preferences and requirements, Mercedes-Benz will offer a range of optional features and packages for the CLA Shooting Brake EQ. Customers can choose to enhance their vehicle with the stunning illuminated panoramic roof, advanced towing capabilities, and various interior trim options, allowing them to tailor their electric estate car to their specific needs and tastes.

Specifications

Range: Up to 761 kilometers (WLTP)

Up to 761 kilometers (WLTP) Charging: 310 kilometers added in 10 minutes

310 kilometers added in 10 minutes Boot Capacity: 455 to 1,290 liters, plus 101-liter frunk

455 to 1,290 liters, plus 101-liter frunk Towing Capacity: Up to 1,800 kilograms (braked)

Up to 1,800 kilograms (braked) Roof Rails: Standard, with a load capacity of 75 kilograms

Standard, with a load capacity of 75 kilograms Panoramic Roof: Heat-insulating glass with optional illuminated starry sky

Heat-insulating glass with optional illuminated starry sky Dimensions: 4,723 mm length, 1,469 mm height, 2,790 mm wheelbase

4,723 mm length, 1,469 mm height, 2,790 mm wheelbase Seating: Increased headroom and legroom, foldable seats (40:20:40 ratio)

Explore More from Mercedes-Benz

The CLA Shooting Brake EQ is just one example of Mercedes-Benz’s unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry. For those intrigued by the groundbreaking features and capabilities of this electric estate car, Mercedes-Benz offers a diverse range of other electric and hybrid models that cater to various needs and preferences.

From compact electric SUVs like the EQA and EQB to the luxurious EQS sedan, the German automaker continues to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility, offering innovative technology, unparalleled comfort, and eco-friendly performance across its entire lineup. Whether you prioritize style, practicality, or environmental consciousness, Mercedes-Benz has a vehicle that will seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle and exceed your expectations.

As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, Mercedes-Benz remains at the forefront of innovation, consistently delivering vehicles that combine the latest advancements in electric powertrain technology with the brand’s signature craftsmanship, luxury, and attention to detail. The CLA Shooting Brake EQ is a testament to this commitment, setting a new standard for electric estate cars and paving the way for a more sustainable future in the automotive industry.

Source: Mercedes-Benz



