Mercedes Benz Project SMNR virtual showcar unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled the Mercedes Benz Project SMNR which is a virtual showcar and Mercedes Benz will provide details of it at this year’s League of Legends (LoL) World Championship Final on 5 November in San Francisco.

Project SMNR embodies the Mercedes‑Benz’s design philosophy of Sensual Purity. The showcar combines beauty with the extraordinary in a unique way. Due to the purely virtual environment, the design is free from production constraints and the laws of physics. The resulting use of completely new materials, known as ‘metamaterials’, pushes the limits of what is possible. For example, the two-seater vehicle has a dynamic silhouette with a centrally located driver’s cockpit and increased ground clearance.

The wheels in the conventional sense have been replaced by energy fields and are fluidly integrated into the overall design of the vehicle. The flexible energy fields make it possible to completely dissolve the axles and bring their absence into focus. In addition, the spokes run inwards and accentuate the sculptural axle tunnel. In combination with the noticeably short rear section, this enhances the showcar’s powerful and energetic appearance. In places where one would expect supporting structures or solid materiality, the design surprises with bioluminescent energy particles and flowing structures.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes Benz Project SMNR virtual showcar over at Mercedes at the link below.

Source Mercedes





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals