Mercedes Benz Officially Unveils the Refreshed GLB SUV

The Mercedes-Benz GLB is set to transform the electric SUV category with its exceptional combination of spaciousness, innovative technology, and unparalleled versatility. This groundbreaking electric SUV is designed to cater to the needs of families, adventurers, and anyone seeking a practical yet luxurious vehicle that can accommodate up to seven passengers. With its impressive range of up to 631 kilometers (WLTP) and rapid charging capabilities, the GLB is poised to redefine the standards in the electric vehicle market, offering a seamless and eco-friendly driving experience.

The GLB’s unique selling points make it stand out from its competitors. Its spacious interior, coupled with advanced features like the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) and the fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system, ensures that passengers can enjoy a comfortable and connected ride. The SUV’s adjustable second-row seats and expansive cargo space further enhance its practicality, making it the perfect companion for everyday life and weekend getaways alike.

Pricing and Availability

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the GLB in Germany on December 8, 2025, offering customers two distinct models to choose from. The GLB 250+ with EQ Technology will have a starting price of €59,048, while the GLB 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology will be available from €62,178. For those who prefer leasing, Mercedes-Benz provides attractive options, with a monthly leasing rate of €305 for private customers, making the GLB accessible to a wider range of consumers.

The competitive pricing and leasing options demonstrate Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to making electric mobility more accessible and appealing to a diverse customer base. By offering a premium electric SUV at a reasonable price point, the company aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Spacious and Flexible Design for Everyday Life

One of the key strengths of the Mercedes-Benz GLB is its versatile interior layout, which caters to the diverse needs of modern families and groups. The SUV is available in both five-seater and seven-seater configurations, providing ample space for passengers and their belongings. The adjustable second-row seats offer flexibility, allowing users to optimize the interior space according to their requirements. Whether it’s a school run, a family vacation, or a weekend adventure, the GLB’s spacious and adaptable interior ensures a comfortable and convenient experience for all occupants.

The GLB’s impressive cargo capacity further underscores its practicality. With a front boot capacity of 127 liters and a rear boot offering up to 1,715 liters of space (with seats folded), the SUV provides unmatched storage solutions in its class. This generous cargo space enables users to transport large items, such as sports equipment, furniture, or luggage, without compromising on passenger comfort.

Advanced Technology for a Seamless Driving Experience

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the GLB with the latest technological advancements to ensure a seamless and intuitive driving experience. The SUV features the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) and the fourth generation of the MBUX infotainment system, which offer a range of intelligent features and personalization options. The AI-powered navigation system, integrated with Google Maps, provides precise and up-to-date route guidance, while the customizable MBUX Superscreen allows users to access their favorite apps, media, and vehicle settings with ease.

The GLB’s advanced technology package also includes over-the-air updates, ensuring that the vehicle’s software remains current and optimized throughout its lifecycle. The virtual assistant, capable of natural and conversational interactions, adds a touch of convenience and luxury to the driving experience, allowing users to control various functions using voice commands.

Specifications

Models: GLB 250+ with EQ Technology, GLB 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology

GLB 250+ with EQ Technology, GLB 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology Range: Up to 631 kilometers (WLTP)

Up to 631 kilometers (WLTP) Battery: 85 kWh lithium-ion battery

85 kWh lithium-ion battery Charging: 800-volt architecture, up to 260 kilometers of range added in 10 minutes

800-volt architecture, up to 260 kilometers of range added in 10 minutes Seating: Five-seater or seven-seater configurations

Five-seater or seven-seater configurations Boot Space: 127 liters (front), up to 1,715 liters (rear with seats folded)

127 liters (front), up to 1,715 liters (rear with seats folded) Technology: MB.OS, MBUX Superscreen, AI-powered navigation

MB.OS, MBUX Superscreen, AI-powered navigation Pricing: Starting at €59,048 (GLB 250+), €62,178 (GLB 350 4MATIC)

Starting at €59,048 (GLB 250+), €62,178 (GLB 350 4MATIC) Leasing: €305/month for private customers

Beyond the GLB, Mercedes-Benz offers a diverse range of vehicles catering to various customer preferences and needs. The company’s portfolio includes high-tech hybrids, entry-level electric models, and luxury sedans, each designed with the brand’s signature focus on innovation, comfort, and style. With features like advanced driver assistance systems, customizable interiors, and innovative digital extras, Mercedes-Benz continues to set the benchmark in automotive technology.

For customers seeking a more compact electric vehicle, the Mercedes-Benz EQA offers an attractive alternative. This all-electric crossover combines the practicality of an SUV with the efficiency and eco-friendliness of an electric powertrain. On the other hand, those in search of a luxurious and spacious electric sedan can opt for the Mercedes-Benz EQS, which features an impressive range, a sleek design, and an opulent interior.

As Mercedes-Benz continues to expand its electric vehicle lineup, customers can expect a growing range of options that cater to their specific requirements. Whether it’s a family-friendly SUV like the GLB, a compact crossover like the EQA, or a luxurious sedan like the EQS, the brand remains committed to delivering innovative vehicles that combine performance, comfort, and sustainability.

