Mercedes AMG ONE hypercar gets official

Mercedes Benz has been teasing their new hypercar, the Mercedes AMG ONE for some time and now the car is official.

The car started out as a concept car back in 2017 and now we get to find out more details about the road version.

The new AMG ONE will come with 1063 horsepower and it will feature Formula 1 hybrid drive technology.

“The performance data of the Mercedes-AMG ONE are ultimately only a small excerpt of what technology is in this vehicle. Apart from a Formula 1 powertrain that generates 1063 hp from a relatively small, highly efficient internal combustion engine in combination with four electric motors, the monumental task was above all the exhaust gas aftertreatment. The Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains teams have really done a great job here. This project was partly a curse and a blessing at the same time. But we have walked the stony path, and as a technician you naturally get carried away with all the details. From the materials used, the exceptional chassis components to the aerodynamic refinements – in terms of complexity, the Mercedes-AMG ONE is hard to beat. In a Formula 1 car, a team of engineers with laptops makes sure that the powertrain starts. With our hypercar, all it takes is the push of a button. This also illustrates the immense software know-how that has gone into this vehicle”, says Jochen Hermann, Technical Managing Director of Mercedes-AMG GmbH

