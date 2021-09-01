Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance hybrid had 831 horsepower

Mercedes Benz have unveiled a more powerful version of their AMG GT, the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance which is a hybrid.

The new Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes with a massive 831 horsepower, it features a V8 biturbo engine combined with a an electric motor.

“With the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE we are transporting our brand DNA into an electrified future. In doing so, we are following our own technical path, which is what has always made AMG so special and desirable. Developed entirely in Affalterbach, the performance hybrid offers a fascinating level of driving dynamics and rightly bears our new technology label E PERFORMANCE. With this new concept, we are also opening up to new target groups who will experience Mercedes-AMG as the performance luxury brand of the 21st century. Our departure into AMG-typical electrification is flanked by a large-scale campaign. And I am delighted that we have also been able to win over a special partner for this in the form of superstar will.i.am, who we have been able to inspire with our technology,” says Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

The two combined produce 620 kW or 831 horsepower and 1,400 Nm or 1,033 lb-ft of torque. This gives the car some impressive performance, 0 to 60 miles per hour takes just 2.9 seconds and it has a top speed of 196 miles per hour (316 km/h).

As yet there are no details on how much the new Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E hybrid will retail for, it is expected to be the most expensive model in the range.

Source Mercedes Benz

