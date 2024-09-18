Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ “Motorsport Collectors Edition” Unveiled

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ “Motorsport Collectors Edition” is a highly exclusive model that brings the thrill of Formula 1™ to the streets. This special edition is designed to appeal to car enthusiasts and collectors who crave a sporty driving experience and have a passion for motorsport. With its unique design elements and advanced features, this model stands out as a testament to Mercedes-AMG’s commitment to performance and luxury. The limited production run of only 200 units worldwide further emphasizes the exclusivity and desirability of this exceptional vehicle.

Design and Features

The exterior of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ is inspired by the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, featuring an obsidian black metallic color with PETRONAS-colored accents. The striking combination of black and turquoise creates a visual link to the successful Formula 1 team, highlighting the car’s motorsport pedigree. The 21-inch AMG forged wheels, AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R Cup tires enhance its sporty appearance while also providing exceptional performance and handling. The AMG Exterior Carbon Fibre package and AMG Night Package II further emphasize its motorsport heritage, with high-quality carbon fiber elements and blacked-out trim pieces that create a sleek and aggressive look.

Interior Luxury

Inside, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ features PETRONAS-colored details and high-quality materials that create a luxurious and sporty ambiance. The AMG Performance seats are upholstered in black Nappa leather/MICROCUT microfibre with PETRONAS-colored topstitching, providing both comfort and support during spirited driving. The Burmester High End 3D Surround Sound System delivers an immersive audio experience, while the 360-degree camera and AMG TRACK PACE enhance the car’s functionality and performance tracking capabilities. Other features, such as the AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre and the AMG door sill panels with illuminated “AMG” lettering, add to the car’s exclusive and high-tech feel.

Performance and Technology

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ is powered by an AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine that delivers an impressive 450 kW (612 hp). This powerful engine is paired with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, ensuring optimal power delivery and traction in various driving conditions. The car’s advanced suspension system, which includes AMG RIDE CONTROL+ and AMG DYNAMIC SELECT, allows drivers to customize the driving experience to their preferences, from comfortable cruising to dynamic track performance. Additionally, the AMG TRACK PACE feature enables drivers to record and analyze their track performance, making it an ideal tool for motorsport enthusiasts.

Pricing and Availability

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ “Motorsport Collectors Edition” is a limited edition model, with only 200 units available worldwide. Pricing details are yet to be announced, but given its exclusive nature and extensive features, it is expected to be positioned at the higher end of the market. Interested buyers should contact their local Mercedes-AMG dealership for more information on availability and pricing. Due to the limited production run, it is anticipated that demand for this exclusive model will be high among collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Specifications

Engine: AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo

Power: 450 kW (612 hp)

Energy Consumption: 14.0 l/100 km

CO₂ Emissions: 319 g/km

Wheels: 21-inch AMG forged wheels

Brakes: AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system

Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R Cup

Interior: Black Nappa leather/MICROCUT microfibre with PETRONAS-colored topstitching

Sound System: Burmester High End 3D Surround Sound System

Advanced Features: 360-degree camera, AMG TRACK PACE, GUARD 360° vehicle monitoring

Source Mercedes Benz



