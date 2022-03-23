Mercedes AMG G 63 Edition 55 unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled a special edition version of their G-Class, the Mercedes AMG G 63 Edition 55, the car is marking 55 years of AMG.

The Mercedes AMG G 63 Edition 55 is based on the AMG G 63 and it gets a number of upgrades over the standard car.

The Mercedes‑AMG G 63 “Edition 55” is available in obsidian black metallic or G manufaktur opalite white bright paint. The colours on both sides of the vehicle are coordinated with the AMG emblem and the suggested AMG rhombus. Exciting contrasts are provided by the 22‑inch AMG forged wheels in a cross-spoke design with a matt tantalum grey paint finish and a high-sheen rim flange, as well as the AMG Night Package and the AMG Night package II. The fuel filler cap in silver chrome with AMG lettering also bears witness to great attention to detail.

The interior is characterised by the contrast of black and red. Stainless steel door sill trims with red illuminated AMG lettering welcome the driver. To match, the black AMG floor mats made of high-quality velour feature red contrasting stitching and “Edition 55” lettering woven in red. The AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre also commemorates the anniversary with the “AMG” and “55” badges, making the special model an exclusive collector’s item. The AMG seats in specific design are upholstered in two-tone nappa leather in classic red/black. The exclusive ambience of the interior is rounded off by the AMG trim elements in matt carbon.





