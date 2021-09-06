Mercedes AMG EQS unveiled, has 751 horsepower

Mercedes Benz have unveiled a new electric sports car, the Mercedes AMG EQS and the car comes with a total of 751 horsepower.

The Mercedes AMG comes with 649 horsepower as standard and a boost function increases this to 751 horsepower.

“The AMG EQS is the first all-electric ambassador in the performance segment, made in Affalterbach. It is tailor-made for car enthusiasts who are looking for a combination of innovative electric mobility in a luxurious ambience, coupled with sportiness and agile driving dynamics. With our first all-electric AMG vehicle, we will undoubtedly appeal to and win over a new clientele for Mercedes-AMG. In addition, the AMG EQS is further proof that Mercedes-Benz is consistently driving electrification forward with its sub-brands as well. Further all-electric AMG models will follow in the not too distant future, also on our AMG.EA platform developed entirely in-house,” says Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

At the heart of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS is its performance-oriented drive concept with two motors. The powerful electric powertrain with one motor each at the front and rear axles has fully-variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, which optimally transmits the drive power to the asphalt in all driving conditions. The basic version achieves a maximum total output of 649 hp, with a maximum motor torque of 700 lb-ft. Further, the standard AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package briefly increases maximum output to up to 751 hp while using RACE START mode with boost function. The maximum motor torque also increases up to 752 lb-ft.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

