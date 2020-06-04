Mercedes AMG CLS gets some minor updates

Mercedes is announcing some minor updates for the 2021 Mercedes AMG CLS, the car will get Mercedes latest MBUX Multimedia system.

There are two models in the range the CLS 450 Coupe and the AMG CLS 53 Coupe which has a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.8 seconds and 4.4 seconds respectively.

The CLS is entering the new model year with new exterior paint color options (Mojave silver and Cirrus silver) and an extensive technical update: the Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 and CLS 450 4MATIC, as well as the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53, will now feature the latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system (Mercedes- Benz User Experience) and the most enhanced driver assistance systems.

As standard, the CLS includes two large 12.3-inch screens, which are arranged side by side to give a widescreen effect. The information in the instrument cluster and on the media display is easily legible on the large, high-resolution screens. Superb graphics in high visual quality are used to provide appealing displays that help to reinforce the intuitive nature of the control structure, which is now also accessible via the touchscreen media display.

