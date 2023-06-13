PRO+ MicroSDXC UHS-I U3 A2 V30 memory cards launched

Team Group has this week launched its latest PRO+ MicroSDXC UHS-I U3 A2 V30 memory cards, promising a swift read speed of up to 160 MB/s, coupled with a write speed that peaks at an impressive 110 MB/s. It adheres to UHS Speed Class 3 and Video Speed Class V30 standards, assuring you a seamless performance even with high-resolution media files.

Lag-free gaming experience

What does speed mean to you in the realm of data transfer? For some, it’s the freedom to transfer 4K video clips in seconds, for others, it’s all about maintaining a smooth, lag-free gaming experience on mobile devices. No matter your requirement, you’ll be pleased to know that the PRO+ MicroSDXC UHS-I U3 A2 V30 memory cards won’t disappoint.

If you’ve ever wished for more room to store your high-definition media, you’re in luck. Available in capacities ranging from 128 GB to a generous 1 TB, the memory card provides ample space for all your 4K photos and videos. It carries an Application Performance Class rating of A2, boasting high Input/Output Operations Per Second (IOPS) to offer a swift and smooth experience on mobile devices.

PRO+ MicroSDXC UHS-I U3 A2 V30 memory cards

Worried about device compatibility? The PRO+ MicroSDXC UHS-I U3 A2 V30 memory cards have you covered. Designed for adaptability, it is compatible with a broad range of smart devices, cameras, and other hardware.

This isn’t just a memory card that performs well; it’s built to endure, too. Rigorously tested, it showcases commendable resilience against water, dust, shock, static, X-rays, and extreme temperatures. Now, you can record, store, and play with peace of mind, regardless of the environment.

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital technology, Team Group has unveiled a product that embodies speed, capacity, and durability. The PRO+ MicroSDXC UHS-I U3 A2 V30 memory cards stand as a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality data storage solutions.

So, if you’re on the hunt for a memory card that can keep pace with your high-definition digital lifestyle, this might just be the solution you’re seeking.

Source : Team Group



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals