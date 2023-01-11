ROCCAT Magma Mini 60% RGB membrane gaming keyboard $50

Gamers might be interested in a new membrane gaming keyboard unveiled by ROCCAT this month in the form of the Magma Mini. A 60% keyboard featuring membrane switches with a midway actuation point. Priced affordably at just $50 the keyboard is IP33 rated, meaning it can is a five spills of drinks or similar liquids if the worst should happen on your desktop. RGB lighting for the keyboard is provided in the form of a translucent top plate with 5 vivid RGB AIMO zones.

Features of the Magma Mini

Mini 60% form factor frees up space on your desktop

5-Zone AIMO RGB Lighting with translucent top plate

Durable IP33 rating protects from accidental spills

Quiet, fast, and responsive membrane keys

Easy-Shift[+] button duplicator enables function layers

Left side mounted cable

Vibrant AIMO RGB Lighting

20KRO and & advanced anti-ghosting

“The membrane keys have a fast, midway actuation point that provides the most satisfying, quiet, and responsive keystroke ever while the mid-height keys with a precision fingertip design vastly improve key distinction. Enter game mode to access Easy-Shift[+] button duplicator technology and unlock a second function layer that can be programmed to expand the capability of each keystroke. Hold down the designated Easy-Shift[+] button (Caps Lock by default) to unlock a second function for a host of keys in the WASD zone. Additionally, the Magma Mini features advanced anti-ghosting, press up to 20 keys simultaneously and they’ll all register as intended, keeping you in control”

ROCCAT Magma Mini gaming keyboard

“The Magma Mini’s compact footprint is 60% the size of a full-size keyboard – perfect for PC gamers who need more room for large mouse movements, and its fully illuminated top plate has five programmable zones which showcase ROCCAT’s stunning AIMO RGB lighting. Magma Mini features membrane switches with a midway actuation point expanded key functionality with ROCCAT’s EasyShift[+] technology, and the latest IP33-rated resistance against water and dust. Magma Mini’s attractive $49.99 MSRP also makes it a great starter keyboard for PC gamers seeking beauty and functionality in a mini form factor.”

“Magma Mini is the standout entry-level mini PC gaming keyboard because it blends the popular 60% format with the performance and RGB lighting ROCCAT is known for,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Magma Mini also offers durable IP33-rated protection against dust, particles, and spills, and its $50 MSRP makes it an easy choice for PC gamers looking to add RGB lighting to their desktop.”

Source : ROCCAT





