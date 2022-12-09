AZIO Cascade 98 full-size RGB aluminum mechanical keyboard

If you are searching for a new keyboard to upgrade your current input device, you might be interested in a new compact yet full-size aluminum mechanical keyboard launched by Kickstarter this week in the form of the AZIO Cascade 98. Featuring a 98% layout the slim profile keyboard features RGB backlighting and can be used both wirelessly and wired and features on our menu frame construction.

Compatible with both Microsoft Windows and Apple Mac computers the keyboard is equipped with hot swappable switches, screw in stabilizers, sound dampening and both Slim and standard profiles are available. The aluminum mechanical keyboard can also be used with mobile operating system such as Android and iOS and is capable of connecting up to 5 devices allowing you to quickly swap between each one. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $99 or £81 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Cascade 98 is the perfect board for anyone who wants to make their keyboard just a little more personal. With an array of customization options, you can swap out switches or keycaps to match your style and preferences. The Cascade 98’s ergonomic compact design includes a full-size number pad and a dedicated row of Function keys. To minimize input errors, the Cascade 98 features the traditional large size “0″ key on the number pad.”

Mechanical keyboard

Assuming that the AZIO Cascade 98 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the AZIO Cascade 98 aluminium mechanical keyboard project watch the promotional video below.

“This keyboard is made to last. Featuring a robust aluminum body that will stand up against wear and tear. Choose your height! Available in standard profile (Cascade) or low profile (Cascade SLIM) for those who prefer an ultra sleek form. Choose from 3 adjustable feet positions to find your perfect typing height. The Cascade 98 offers a 4°, 6°, or 9° tilt.”

“Hot-swappable switches means you can change out your switches at anytime for a different feel. There’s no need to purchase a new keyboard if it breaks, just swap out the broken switch.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the aluminium mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official AZIO Cascade 98 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals