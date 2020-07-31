Memblaze PBlaze5 520 low power NVMe SSD

Chinese hardware manufacturing company Memblaze has today introduced a new addition to their range of low power NVMe SSD storage devices in the form of the enterprise-class PBlaze5 520 Series NVMe SSD. The PBlaze5 520 Series consists of the PBlaze5 C520, PBlaze5 D520, PBlaze5 C526 and PBlaze5 D526 and supports 512, 4096, 520, 4104, 4160 bytes sector size, meaning an I/O from an a application can carry 8 bytes or 64 bytes of metadata at the same time.

Designed to specifically offer users energy conservation the PBlaze5 520 Series NVMe SSD adopts 96-layer 3D eTLC NAND, and is available in capacities from 1.6TB to 3.84TB and is offered in in both 2.5” U.2 and HHHL form factors. offering flexible options for enterprises to deploy green data center.

“The PBlaze5 520 Series supports dual port function, i.e. the two ports can be accessed simultaneously, which solves the single-path failure problem and ensures continuous data access, thereby meeting enterprises’ requirements for high availability. The PBlaze5 520 Series also backs up Reservation function, and each namespace can be accessed by two or more hosts simultaneously. Furthermore, this Series is enhanced by rich enterprise-class product features such as online firmware upgrade without reset and Variable Sector Size Management.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Memblaze, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Memblaze

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals