MeLe PCGO2 Pro mini PC performance tested

The MeLe PCGO2 Pro is a new mini PC stick that seamlessly combines portability and power, redefining your computing experience. This tiny, fanless device brings the full capabilities of Windows 11 Pro to your fingertips, fitting comfortably in your pocket. Designed for individuals who are constantly on the move, the MeLe PCGO2 Pro offers silent operation and minimal power usage without compromising on performance.

MeLe PCGO2 Pro mini PC

Powering the MeLe PCGO2 Pro’s impressive performance lies the Intel N100 CPU, a four-core powerhouse with a peak speed of 3.4 GHz. This upgraded processor, complemented by Intel UHD graphics, ensures smooth handling of daily computing tasks, from productivity applications to multimedia consumption. The device is further enhanced by 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a 256GB internal storage drive, providing ample space for your software and files.

Specifications

Intel N100 CPU with 4 cores and 3.4 GHz peak speed

Intel UHD graphics for enhanced visual performance

8GB LPDDR4x RAM for efficient multitasking

256GB internal storage for ample file storage

Wi-Fi 6 for fast and reliable internet connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless peripheral connections

USB 3.2 ports for high-speed data transfers

3.5mm audio jack and dual HDMI ports for audio and video output

Micro SD card slot for expandable storage options

MeLe PCGO2 Pro review

Check out the hands-on review by ETA Prime to learn more about its performance and capabilities.

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of mini PC systems :

Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity

Despite its diminutive stature, the MeLe PCGO2 Pro is packed with a wide array of connectivity features. It supports Wi-Fi 6 for swift and stable internet access, ensuring seamless streaming and online experiences. Bluetooth 5.2 enables effortless connection to various peripherals, such as keyboards, mice, and headphones. The device also includes USB 3.2 ports for rapid data transfers, a 3.5mm audio jack for audio output, a Micro SD card slot for expandable storage, and dual HDMI ports to support multiple displays.

4K Video

One of the standout features of the MeLe PCGO2 Pro is its ability to deliver smooth 4K video playback. Whether you’re streaming your favorite movies or leading a professional presentation, you can expect nothing less than sharp, vibrant visuals that captivate your audience. Gamers will also appreciate the device’s capability to run classic PC games and emulators, providing entertainment wherever you go.

Silent Passive Fanless Cooling

The MeLe PCGO2 Pro is engineered with efficient thermal management in mind. Despite its fanless design, the device operates safely even under heavy use, with temperatures topping out at 85°C. This remarkable achievement ensures reliable performance without the need for active cooling, contributing to the device’s silent operation and low power consumption.

While the MeLe PCGO2 Pro already offers impressive specifications, there is always room for growth and improvement. Future iterations of the device could benefit from increased RAM capacity, faster internal storage, and perhaps the inclusion of an NVMe slot for expanded storage options. These enhancements would further elevate the device’s performance while maintaining its effective thermal management.

For users who value customization and flexibility, the MeLe PCGO2 Pro offers compatibility with various Linux distributions, including the popular Manjaro. This opens up a world of possibilities, allowing you to tailor your computing environment to your specific needs and preferences. Whether you’re a developer, a tinkerer, or simply prefer the open-source ecosystem, the MeLe PCGO2 Pro provides the freedom to explore and customize your computing experience. Forfull specifications, pricing and availability jump over to the official MeLe online store.

Source & Image Credit: ETA Prime



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals