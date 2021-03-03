Meizu 18 and 18 Pro smartphones unveiled

Meizu has launched two new smartphones, the Meizu 18 and 18 Pro, both devices come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8889 mobile processor.

The Meizu 18 Pro comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The device comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

On the back of the device there is a 50 megapixel main camera, a 32 megapixel ultrawide camera, an 8 megapixel zoom camera and a 3D ToF sensor, on the front there is a 44 megapixel camera for Selifes. The Meizu 18 Pro also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 40W fast charging.

The Meizu 18 features a smaller 6.2 inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 ;ixels and it also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

The handset has a 64 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel ultra wide, 8 megapixel telephoto and a 4000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The Meizu 18 will retail for CNY 4,699 and the 18 Pro will retail for CNY 5,499, both devices go on sale on the 8th of March.

Source GSM Arena

