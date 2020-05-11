Meizu 17 and 17 Pro smartphones get official

Geeky Gadgets

Meizu 17 Pro

We saw some benchmarks of the Meizu 17 smartphone earlier this month and now the Meizu 17 and 17 Pro have been unveiled.

Both handsets share similar specifications, this includes a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

They also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and up to 12GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB of 256GB of storage.

The handsets also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 30W fast charging, plus Android 10, the handsets have slightly different cameras. On the front there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The Meizu 17 comes with a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera and a 5 megapixel camera. The Meizu 17 Pro comes with a 64 megapixel camera, a 32 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera and ToF camera.

Pricing for the Meizu 17 start at CNY 3,699 which is about $525 and the Meizu 17 Pro CNY 4,299 which is about $605.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

