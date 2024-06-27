MeetMesa multifunctional minibar designed for outdoor gatherings

If you enjoy hosting outdoor gatherings in your home or business you might be interested in a new multifunctional minibar called the MeetMesa. Being marketed as the the world’s first entertaining minibar with air-conditioning (AC) integrated into its design. The minibar has been and designed to enhance your parties with a wealth of useful features that ensure comfort, convenience, and entertainment for you and all your guests. Providing the perfect setting for those all important face-to-face outdoor gatherings.

MeetMesa

Key Takeaways It includes an air conditioning system with 8 air outlets and a 3000 BTU/h capacity.

The minibar features a 20L capacity fridge and a built-in ice maker.

Entertainment options include a full-channel speaker system and 7-color RGB ambient lighting.

MeetMesa has a built-in mosquito repellent and supports outdoor workspaces with wireless charging and 8 USB outputs.

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $449 or £356 (depending on current exchange rates). Whether it’s a scorching summer day or a humid evening, you can rely on its three-speed adjustable fan to keep you and your guests cool and comfortable. Imagine the relief of stepping into a cool breeze while enjoying the outdoors, making your gatherings more enjoyable and less sweaty. MeetMesa comes equipped with an air conditioning system that features 8 air outlets and a 3000 BTU/h capacity.

Multifunctional Minibar

No more running back and forth to the kitchen for refreshments. MeetMesa includes a 20L capacity fridge, ensuring your drinks and snacks are always within arm’s reach. Plus, with its built-in ice maker, you’ll never run out of ice for your cocktails and beverages. Picture yourself effortlessly grabbing a cold drink or a snack without missing a moment of the fun, making your hosting duties a breeze.

Entertainment is at the heart of MeetMesa. It features a full-channel speaker system that delivers high-quality audio, perfect for setting the mood with your favorite tunes. The 7-color RGB ambient lighting adds a vibrant touch to your gatherings, creating an inviting atmosphere that your guests will love. Imagine the delight of your friends and family as they enjoy a seamless blend of music and lighting, transforming your outdoor space into a lively party zone.

Assuming that the MeetMesa funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the MeetMesa multifunctional minibar project look at the promotional video below.

Worried about pesky bugs ruining your outdoor fun? MeetMesa has you covered with its built-in mosquito repellent, allowing you to enjoy your time without constant swatting and itching. Think about the peace of mind you’ll have, knowing that you and your guests can relax without the annoyance of insects, making your gatherings more pleasant and uninterrupted.

For those who need to stay connected, MeetMesa supports outdoor workspaces with wireless charging and 8 USB outputs. Whether you’re working remotely or just need to keep your devices charged, this minibar ensures you have all the power you need. Imagine the convenience of having a fully charged phone or laptop at your fingertips, allowing you to stay productive or entertained without any hassle.

In essence, MeetMesa is not just a minibar; it’s a comprehensive entertainment solution that brings together air conditioning, refrigeration, ice-making, audio, lighting, and bug repellent capabilities. It’s the ultimate addition to any outdoor gathering, ensuring you and your guests have an unforgettable experience. Imagine the joy and satisfaction of hosting the perfect event, with every detail taken care of by this innovative device, making you the ultimate host.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and capability highlights for the multifunctional minibar, jump over to the official MeetMesa crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



