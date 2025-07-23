Meet Subaru’s New Electric SUV Family for Europe: Led by the Uncharted

Subaru, a renowned Japanese automaker, has taken a significant step towards sustainable mobility by unveiling its latest lineup of electric SUVs. This move marks a pivotal moment in the brand’s history, as it embraces the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles without compromising on its signature performance and versatility. The new range, which includes the all-electric Subaru Uncharted, the refreshed Subaru Solterra, and the adventurous Subaru E-Outback, showcases Subaru’s commitment to delivering innovative technology and exceptional driving experiences.

Built on the advanced e-Subaru Global Platform, these vehicles seamlessly integrate Subaru’s legendary All-Wheel Drive (AWD) expertise with state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) technology. This platform not only ensures optimal power distribution and handling but also provides a solid foundation for enhanced safety features and improved battery performance. With faster charging capabilities and extended driving ranges, Subaru’s electric SUVs are designed to cater to the needs of modern drivers who seek a perfect blend of adventure and environmental consciousness.

Subaru Uncharted: The Compact SUV for Explorers

The Subaru Uncharted, the brand’s first all-electric compact SUV, is a testament to Subaru’s commitment to delivering performance and versatility in an eco-friendly package. Tailored specifically for outdoor enthusiasts and performance lovers, the Uncharted features a bold and striking design that turns heads on the road. Its feature-packed interior includes a 14-inch infotainment display, dual wireless chargers, and paddle shifters, ensuring that drivers have access to the latest technology and convenience features.

One of the standout features of the Uncharted is its diverse range of drivetrain options. The dual-motor AWD version, equipped with a 77 kWh battery, delivers an impressive range of up to 292 miles on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 5 seconds. This variant is perfect for those who prioritize performance and all-terrain capability. For drivers who prioritize range and affordability, the single-motor Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) versions offer an extended range of up to 363 miles, making them ideal for long-distance travel and daily commutes.

Subaru E-Outback: The Flagship EV for Adventurers

The Subaru E-Outback, a reimagined version of the brand’s iconic Outback model, is designed to conquer the electric era with its unparalleled performance and versatility. Powered by a 74.7 kWh battery, the E-Outback delivers an impressive 280 kW of power, allowing it to cover a range of over 279 miles on a single charge. With a towing capacity of 1500 kg, this flagship EV is perfect for those who love to explore the great outdoors with their gear in tow.

The E-Outback’s Symmetrical AWD system, coupled with its 210 mm ground clearance and dual X-MODE terrain system, ensures that it remains a capable and reliable companion on any off-road adventure. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for family trips and extended journeys. Additionally, the E-Outback is equipped with advanced safety features such as Emergency Driving Stop and EyeSight Driving Assist, providing drivers with peace of mind and confidence on the road.

Pricing and Availability

Subaru has announced that the Uncharted and Solterra models will be launched in the UK in early 2026, while the highly anticipated E-Outback will follow in Summer 2026. Although pricing details for all three models are yet to be disclosed, Subaru has assured customers that they will be competitive and in line with the brand’s commitment to offering value for money. By providing a range of versatile drivetrain options, Subaru ensures that customers can choose a model that aligns with their specific needs, preferences, and budget.

Specifications

Subaru Uncharted: Drivetrain Options: Dual-motor AWD, Single-motor FWD Battery Options: 77 kWh (292-363 miles range), 57.7 kWh (276 miles range) Charging: 22 kW on-board charger, 10-80% in 30 minutes Performance: 0-62 mph in 5 seconds (AWD), 1500 kg towing capacity Interior: 14-inch infotainment display, dual wireless chargers, paddle shifters

Subaru E-Outback: Battery: 74.7 kWh (279+ miles range) Performance: 280 kW, 0-62 mph in 4.4 seconds, 1500 kg towing capacity Features: Symmetrical AWD, 210 mm ground clearance, dual X-MODE Safety: Emergency Driving Stop, Secondary Collision Braking, EyeSight Driving Assist Interior: Spacious luggage area, fits 4 large suitcases

Subaru Solterra: Battery: 73.1 kWh (310+ miles range) Performance: 252 kW, 0-62 mph in 5.1 seconds, 1500 kg towing capacity Charging: 10-80% in 30 minutes at -10°C Features: Aero-optimized styling, 14-inch infotainment display Safety: Enhanced camera support for all-surface awareness



Explore More from Subaru

Subaru’s foray into the electric SUV market is just the beginning of its journey towards a more sustainable future. As the brand continues to innovate and push boundaries, it is worth keeping an eye on its advancements in battery technology, AWD systems, and safety features. These developments are likely to have a significant impact on the automotive industry as a whole, setting new standards for performance, efficiency, and safety.

Whether you are an off-road enthusiast seeking adventure or a city dweller looking for a reliable and eco-friendly commuter vehicle, Subaru’s electric SUV lineup has something to offer. With its commitment to delivering exceptional performance, innovative technology, and uncompromising safety, Subaru is poised to redefine the future of driving. As the brand continues to unveil new models and innovations, it is an exciting time for automotive enthusiasts and environmentally conscious consumers alike.

Source Subaru



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals