MediaTek Dimensity Auto for smart vehicles unveiled

MediaTek has announced that it is launching a new mobile processor for smart vehicles, the MediaTek Dimensity Auto. the company has said that this is its next-generation automotive platform.

The new MediaTek Dimensity Auto comes with the company’s AI multi-processor for deep learning and vision processing and they also offer support for multiple HDR cameras, and more.

Building off of MediaTek’s world-leading premier mobile chipset brand, Dimensity Auto represents the company’s industry-leading expertise in performance, power efficiency and SoC integration. The automotive platform benefits from MediaTek’s extensive cross-platform, industry-leading technologies to provide automotive solutions featuring high-performance computing, impressive AI, extensive feature integration, innate energy efficiency, all while meeting automotive-grade reliability standards.

“With the Dimensity Auto platform solutions, we are extending MediaTek’s technological advantages in the automotive segment to the next level,” said Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of CCM Business Group. “Our goal is to leverage decades of expertise across several categories in technology to deliver the smart life on wheels, as we work together with the world’s top automotive brands to create a more intuitive, immersive, safe, and comfortable driving experience.”

You can find out more information about the new MediaTek Dimensity Auto over at the MediaTek website at the link below, it comes with a range of new features for smart vehicles.

Source MediaTek





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals