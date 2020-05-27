Logitech G G915 TKL compact tenkeyless mechanical wireless gaming keyboard

Logitech has released a new compact tenkeyless wireless gaming keyboard in the form of the Logitech G G915 TKL. An RGB mechanical gaming keyboard that will be available from LogitechG.com and at global retailers next month during June 2020 priced at $229.

“A breakthrough in design and engineering, the G915 TKL features LIGHTSPEED pro-grade wireless, advanced LIGHTSYNC RGB, and high-performance low-profile mechanical switches. Meticulously crafted from premium materials, the G915 TKL is a sophisticated design of unparalleled beauty, strength, and performance, now in an even more compact form factor. G915 TKL. Play the next dimension.”

The G915 TKL mechanical gaming keyboards feature Logitech G’s high-performance, low-profile GL mechanical key switches that are half the height of standard mechanical key switches for 25 percent faster actuation (versus 2.0 mm actuation in standard switches) and a more comfortable typing experience.

Available in choices of GL Linear, GL Tactile or GL Clicky switches to match play preferences, the linear version provides a smooth keystroke, while the tactile version gives discernible actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback during gamepolay.

“This premium keyboard features Logitech G’s award-winning LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology for a lightning fast, pro-grade 1 ms report rate and up to 135 days of non-stop wireless gaming with lighting turned off (assuming eight hours of play per day). For the first time, Logitech G features LIGHTSPEED on a tenkeyless wireless keyboard with LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting enabled. With LIGHTSYNC, you can be personalized across approximately 16.8 million colors through Logitech G HUB Advanced Gaming Software for the most immersive RGB gaming experience. With RGB colorwave enabled, gamers can play for 40 hours, non-stop on a single charge. The clicky version offers an audible typing experience with tactile feedback, so you can annoy roommates or proudly show off your gamer cred!”

Source : Logitech

