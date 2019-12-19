CIGA Design titanium mechanical watch $248

this

CIGA Design is a new hollow mechanical watch designed to reveal its complex inner workings. Offering a sophisticated transparent fully automatic timepiece made from Titanium and Sapphire Crystal that affords its wearer and those around him a chance to marvel at its inner workings and inherent strength, say its creators.

“if you have always been fascinated by how things work, especially regarding the beauty of complex engines and complicated mechanisms. Rather than conceal the inner workings behind a characterless exterior, we believe it’s time to bring things out into the open. To see the precise and beautiful mechanics of a watch at work.”

“Containing the precise mechanics is a shell of Grade 2 Titanium, one of the strongest and most distinctive metals. It has unparalleled corrosion resistance and is 40% stronger and 30% lighter than stainless steel—the current standard for watchmakers. Titanium is skin-friendly and hypoallergenic and is widely used in medical, jewelry and other manufacturing industries. The Seagull AAA automatic self-winding mechanics keeps your watch charged without the need of batteries. The natural movement of your wrist literally energizes your watch and makes its wheels and gears move. As you move, a spring winds, storing energy for up to 40 hours. No manual winding required!“

Source: Indiegogo

